12 IndiGo passengers who travelled on four flights test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:15 IST
A total of 12 asymptomatic passengers who travelled in four flights of IndiGo have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Thursday. Three passengers who travelled on Delhi-Jammu flight on Tuesday, six passengers who were on Bengaluru-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday, two passengers who were on Delhi-Coimbatore flight on Wednesday and one passenger who was on Bengaluru-Madurai flight on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the airline said.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India from Monday. Since then, 16 passengers of three different airlines have tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday evening, IndiGo said in a statement, "A few asypmtomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were discovered to be COVID-19 positive on May 28, 2020. This included 3 passengers on 6E 955 from Delhi to Jammu on May 26, 6 passengers on board 6E 6992 from Bengaluru to Coimbatore on May 27 and 2 passengers on 6E 908 from Delhi to Coimbatore on May 27.

Earlier during the day, the airline said in another statement, "An asymptomatic passenger who travelled on IndiGo on 6E 7214 from Bangalore to Madurai on May 27, 2020 was discovered to be COVID-19 positive during the mandatory testing at the quarantine facility in Madurai on 27th May." The passenger had observed all precautionary measures, including wearing face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on the aircraft, IndiGo added. "All our aircraft are regularly sanitized as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating these flights were immediately disinfected as per protocol," the airline said in both the statements. "The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," it said in both the statements. SpiceJet had said on Wednesday that two of its passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, IndiGo had said that a passenger who travelled on flight 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday evening tested positive for the disease. Air India had stated on Wednesday that a passenger who was on an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, had been quarantined.

