Spain says will try to convince Nissan to change its mind on Barcelona plant, hopes Renault stays

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:29 IST
Spain will do everything it can to overturn Nissan's decision to close its Barcelona plant, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Reuters in an interview.

The Japanese carmaker announced on Thursday that it would shut the plant from December as part of a global restructuring plan to slash costs.

Gonzalez Laya also said that the government was awaiting a decision from Renault on its plants in Spain. Those plants are "state of the art," she said, adding that she hoped this would convince the carmaker to remain invested in the country.

