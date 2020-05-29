Shramik trains: Railways appeal to people with comorbidities, pregnant women to avoid travel

Days after nine deaths were reported on-board Shramik Special trains, the Indian Railways on Friday appealed to people not to travel on these trains if they are suffering from pre-existing health conditions. At least nine passengers were reported dead on May 27 over a span of 48 hours on board the migrant trains, with the railways stating that all of them had health conditions.

The railways have been running Shramik special Trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes since May 1. "It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened," it said in a statement.

"In order to protect vulnerable persons from COVID-19, the Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential," it said. It also said that the railway family is working 24X7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all citizens of the country needing to travel. "We seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter. In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your railway parivaar and we will help you as always (Helpline number - 139 & 138)," it said.