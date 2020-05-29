Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceXpress receives DGCA approval for drone trials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:18 IST
SpiceXpress receives DGCA approval for drone trials

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its freighter arm SpiceXpress has received approval for conducting drone trials from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Post trials and approvals, the airline plans to use drones in delivery of essential supplies to remote areas, the company said in a release. "A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting expression of interest,” SpiceJet said. Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations, it stated. The consortium includes Throttle Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, AeoLogic, an analytics and software solution firm and Involia, which is a provider of air traffic awareness and collision avoidance services. Testing of drone technology for last mile connectivity and cost-effective cargo deliveries is a big leap in the air transportation of essential and non-essential supplies in India, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet is optimistic about using this new mode of delivery for products like perishables and medicines which have a smaller shelf-life and need urgent deliveries in the remotest parts of India, he added. SpiceXpress, which is the dedicated freighter arm of SpiceJet, has eight dedicated freighters in the fleet comprising five Boeing 737s and three Bombardier Q400s. "Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress plans to use drones to provide for a quicker, faster and a cost-effective delivery of medical, pharma and essential supplies and e-commerce products," the airline said. It also said SpiceXpress will be looking at last-mile delivery from the warehouse and the prime focus will be on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies in remote areas. Drones will ensure a faster delivery bringing down costs and would go a long way to augment the airline's business to offer express delivery of medicines, perishable items and e-commerce, SpiceJet added.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault said on Friday it will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15,000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales. The French manufacturer, which returned to F1 in 2016 after a five...

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.Black reporter Oma...

Dinesh Vijan making a film on male virginity?

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, best known for backing films such as Stree and Bala, is reportedly developing a story on male virginity. The film will be a satire on male virginity, a source close to the development said. This story has been deve...

China rejects Trump's offer to 'mediate' in Sino-India border standoff

China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trumps offer to mediate between India and China to end their border standoff, saying the two countries are capable of properly resolving their differences through dialogue and did not require the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020