Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian banks' balance sheet risks rise with increasing lending pressure: Fitch

Indian banks are looking at significant asset quality challenges for at least the next two years despite regulatory measures, according to Fitch Ratings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:01 IST
Indian banks' balance sheet risks rise with increasing lending pressure: Fitch
Government banks are more at risk due to their weak earnings and limited capital buffers.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian banks are looking at significant asset quality challenges for at least the next two years despite regulatory measures, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch estimates that the impact on impaired loan ratios could be anywhere between 200 to 600 basis points depending on the severity of stress and banks' individual risk exposures.

The latest set of measures announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) includes an extension of the 90-day moratorium on recognition of impaired loans to 180 days in addition to several relaxations in bank lending limits including allowing banks to fund interest on working capital loans. "These measures will put a heavy onus particularly on public sector banks (with already-weakened balance sheets) to bail out the affected sectors due to their quasi-policy role, considering that much of the state's recently announced stimulus measures is in the form of new loans," said Fitch in the report titled 'Major Indian Banks Peer Review 2020.'

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus which has been extended for the third time until May 31 -- has taken a severe toll on businesses, supply chains, and individual incomes. The impact for many micro and SME sectors is structural, and a meaningful revival is unlikely to even when the lockdown ends. "We assume that both consumer demand and manufacturing are likely to remain tepid until the rising cases of coronavirus patients are brought under control, which is nearing 160,000 (active cases 86,110) as per the latest count. The stress is occurring across sectors, but SME and retail are likely to emerge as higher risk due to both stressed industrial activity and rising unemployment," said the report.

Impaired loan recognition will now take longer and the more relaxed lending norms for banks could mean rising balance sheet risks if banks acquiesce under pressure despite their heightened risk aversion. State banks are more at risk due to their weak earnings and limited capital buffers. The state banks also have a much higher percentage of their loan books under moratorium than private banks at about one third, as per reported data.

"We expect this share to rise across banks in the next few months. Indian banks have struggled with poor recoveries for a long time. There is a risk that banks may now extend credit to even structurally weak borrowers with dimmer recovery prospects, due to a one-year moratorium on registering fresh insolvencies amid weaker future incomes." However, delays in resolution will potentially exacerbate future losses once risks manifest over FY21 and FY22, the report added.

Government announcements so far have been conspicuous by the absence of a recapitalization plan for its banks which are likely to shoulder the maximum burden of lending under various regulatory and stimulus plans. State banks' common equity tier 1 ratio is nearly 400 basis points lower than comparable private banks. They also face a higher risk of losses and capital erosion as income buffers ranging between 30 to 90 basis points are not sufficient even for the 10 percent provisioning that banks are expected to provide for loans under moratorium.

Fitch said it believes that capital support from the state is therefore critical for state banks -- given heightened risks to solvency from future losses and most state banks' inability to raise fresh equity on their own due to their sharply discounted equity valuations. Several of the state banks also have the added challenge of executing mergers and integrating other weaker banks. Fitch took negative rating action on the viability rating of several banks in late April to reflect the sector's vulnerability to a pandemic-related downturn.

"Since then, banks have reported deterioration in earnings and a rising share of loans under a moratorium, as we had expected. Fitch-rated banks have maintained sufficient liquidity coverage and have stable deposit franchises, but recent developments could add further to asset quality and capital challenges amidst fragile operating conditions." Fitch's economic growth forecast for India for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) was revised downward to minus 5 percent earlier this month.

"Our outlook on the operating environment for India's banks is 'negative' due to the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the impact of the pandemic which will ultimately affect asset quality and earnings."

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it.The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interests...

Sami Khedira wants to win titles with Juventus

Juventus Sami Khedira said he wants to win many titles with the team and finds no reason to make a move to any other club. My contract runs till summer 2021. Im feeling very comfortable with Juventus in Italy. I have found a very strong tea...

Germans cook more in coronavirus crisis, turn away from junk food

Many Germans cooked more meals themselves during the coronavirus crisis and also used more fresh ingredients rather than processed foods, the food and agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that in a survey, some 30 of those...

Govt appeals to broadcasters, producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministrys request comes after two TV actors -- Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta -- had allegedly committed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020