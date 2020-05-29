Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enter the battle of the gangs in Free Fire's latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox

Garena's Free Fire is once again taking Survivors deep within its universe, this time set in the present day, for its latest Elite Pass (EP), Fabled Fox.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:13 IST
Enter the battle of the gangs in Free Fire's latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox
Garena. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Garena's Free Fire is once again taking Survivors deep within its universe, this time set in the present day, for its latest Elite Pass (EP), Fabled Fox. The new EP launches on June 1, 2020, and features powerful gangs and a story of revenge as two gang leaders return to a home they were forced out of. There are also plenty of rewards to earn, such as Kitsune's Riposte & Revenge skin sets and the Fabled Foxes Motor Bike.

The Fabled Fox EP stars two protagonists: Ben and Zarya. Both grew up in the Salter District but were forced out as adolescents when the Smaki Gang took over. Their new home is controlled by the Vulpes, a far worse situation. Coerced to join the Vulpes and rise through the ranks in order to survive, a decade has passed and Ben and Zarya are now leaders. They decide now is the time to use their ferocity and cleverness to take back the Salter District from the Smaki Gang.

In the Fabled Fox EP, Survivors can earn a number of themed rewards that include: * Kitsune's Riposte / Revenge skins: male and female skin sets featured in the Fabled Fox key art.

* Fabled Foxes Rucksack: a new backpack skin that has a special effect when worn. * The Dashing Fox: a new skateboard skin whose tail is in the shape of the tail of a nine-tailefox.

* Fabled Foxes Loot Crate: a new loot box skin that resembles the Fabled Foxes' mask. * Fabled Foxes Motor Bike: a new moto bike skin that helps players look even more intimidating as they ride down a road.

The Fabled Fox EP was inspired by Inari Okami from Japanese mythology, also known as O-Inari, the Japanese god of foxes. This god represents fertility, agriculture and industry, general prosperity, and worldly success. Based on this lore, the Fabled Fox skin set is themed like the animal and combines Japanese-style garments with contemporary streetwear. It's yet another fusion of differentiating designs that Free Fire is proud to offer to Survivors. The Fabled Fox EP will be available for Survivors to experience starting on June 1, 2020.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A fire that engulfed a large forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district triggered several landmine blasts on Friday, officials said. The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response

Global stock markets fell and safe havens such as bonds and the Japanese yen gained on Friday, as investors awaited Washingtons response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong. Chinas parliament on Thursday pressed ahead wit...

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it.The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interests...

Sami Khedira wants to win titles with Juventus

Juventus Sami Khedira said he wants to win many titles with the team and finds no reason to make a move to any other club. My contract runs till summer 2021. Im feeling very comfortable with Juventus in Italy. I have found a very strong tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020