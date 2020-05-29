PFC board clears R S Dhillon's appointment as CMD from June 1

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday announced the appointment of Ravinder Singh Dhillon as Chairman and Managing Director from June 1 following superannuation of Rajeev Sharma this month. The board of PFC in its meeting held on Friday approved the appointment of Dhillon as CMD of the company in pursuance of an order of the Power Ministry issued in this regard on April 7, 2020, the power sector financier said in a statement.

Dhillon's appointment as Chairman and Managing Director will be with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post on or after June 2020, it said. He would hold the post till the date of his superannuation (May 31, 2023) or until further orders, the company said.

Incumbent CMD Rajeev Sharma is attaining superannuation on May 31, 2020, after a glorious career spanning close to four decades, the company said. He has been instrumental in PFC’s transformation as one of India’s largest financial and lending institutions in the power sector and the fourth largest profit-making CPSE on a consolidated basis.

Dhillon is presently serving as Director( Projects) in the PFC and has more than 35 years of experience in various areas of the power sector. An Electrical Engineer with post-graduation in Power Systems from IIT Delhi, he had worked with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Central Electricity Authority prior to joining the PFC.

In the PFC, he has worked in various capacities for over 25 years, handling Project Appraisal, Business Development, Stressed Assets Revival and Monitoring of projects. Dhillon was associated as Director in development of Mundra Ultra Mega Power Project.