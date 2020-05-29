Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.5 lakh UP labourers to be absorbed across various realty projects in state: NAREDCO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:50 IST
2.5 lakh UP labourers to be absorbed across various realty projects in state: NAREDCO

Realtors body NAREDCO on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with the Uttar Pradesh government, offering to provide employments in their real estate projects to 2.5 lakh migrant labourers who have returned to the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by NAREDCO-UP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. There are 250 developer members in the state chapter of the body.

Besides an agreement with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the state government has also signed MoUs with other industry bodies like the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Indian Industries Association (IIA) and Laghu Udyog Bharati for another 8.5 lakh job opportunities. The construction work on real estate projects across the country came to a grinding halt after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown from March 25 to control the coronavirus spread. Giving some relaxations later, the government allowed construction activities with existing labourers on the project sites.

"We have signed an MoU with the UP government for providing employment opportunities to 2.5 lakh labourers of UP who have returned from different states because of coronavirus," NAREDCO-UP President R K Arora told reporters in a video conference. Around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in UP.

The association will also provide training to labourers to undertake construction works, he said. Arora expected that implementation of this MoU is expected to start within 15-20 days.

"This MoU is a win-win situation for labourers from UP, state government developers and also homebuyers. Labourers will be absorbed and construction work will start," he said. Sanjeev Srivastava, managing director of Assotech group and member of NAREDCO-UP, said most of the labourers have returned to their native places and therefore construction works could not be started at the desired pace.

The builders will ensure that labourers from UP get absorbed by making necessary changes in their contracts with construction companies, he said. The Uttar Pradesh government has signed initial agreements with various industry bodies to help in providing 11 lakh jobs to migrant labourers who have returned to the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

FICCI and IIA accounted for three lakh jobs each, while NARDECO and Laghu Udyog Bharati accounted for 2.5 lakh jobs each, UP MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh said. Most of the real estate developers outsource their construction works to third-party contractors like L&T, HCC, Shapoorji & Pallonji, Tata Projects, Ahluwalia Contracts and BL Kashyap.

Arora said the association will get data of labourers from the state government, after which it will run an awareness campaign to attract labourers on their sites. He said around 30 lakh workers are estimated to have returned to UP from various states during this coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the fate of labourers belonging to Bihar who come to Delhi-NCR looking for works on construction sites, Arora said there is a lot of potential in UP real estate market, especially Noida and Greater Noida, to absorb labourers from other states as well. Srivastava assured that there would be no bar for workers from other states.

NAREDCO-National has around 5,000 members across the country. Realtors' apex body CREDAI has around 20,000 members..

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Govt appeals to broadcasters, producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministrys request comes after two TV actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had allegedly committed suici...

UP migrant’s body found in Shramik train toilet, may have been there for days

A 45-year-old migrant labourer was found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train when it was being cleaned by workers at Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi station, four days after he boarded it for Gorakhpur, officials said on Friday. The body was ...

Shramik special train carrying 1,375 people arrives at Jiribam railway station

A Shramik special train from Haryana carrying 1,375 stranded Manipuris due to the lockdown arrived at the Jiribam Railway Station, officials said on Friday. All the passengers of the special train which departed from Gurugram Railway Statio...

Cops forbid RJD workers from visiting Gopalganj; Tejashwi meets speaker

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him to convene a special session of the assembly on law and order and other pressing issues, shortly after he was stopped by police from going to Gopalganj dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020