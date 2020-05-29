Left Menu
Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:52 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES:-DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 27500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 24000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 20500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33600.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7150.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 9000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8500.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8100.00 Sunflower Seed 4100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5700.00 Castorseed Bombay 3755.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1430.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 870.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 910.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 820.00 Refined Palm Oil 725.00 Soyabean Ref. 800.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. - Rapeseed Exp. - Copra white - Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 781.00 F.S.G. 791.00 F.S.G.Kandla 771.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -All above rates are net of GST

