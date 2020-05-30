Left Menu
Nicotex joins hands with Karnataka, Goa govts to encourage smoking cessation with NRT

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:55 IST
Nicotex, Cipla Health's smoking cessation brand, on Saturday said it has collaborated with Karnataka and Goa governments to provide Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) to frontline workers. "Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, smokers are at a greater risk. Our collaborations with the Health Ministry of various states are helping us to execute these operations at a much larger scale and to reach out to the masses to help them quit smoking. "We are striving to further enhance the scale of our initiatives and are working towards partnering with other states in the days to come," Cipla Health CEO Shivam Puri said in a statement.  To promote safe behaviour, Nicotex has collaborated with the efforts of Karnataka to protect the frontline workers, who are presently engaged in field work under high vulnerability amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. With distribution of over 40,000 Nicotex packs to over 10,000 healthcare workers, the therapy (NRT), as per WHO, would benefit smokers, gutka and other smokeless tobacco users by reducing cravings, anxiety, irritability and other withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking cessation. In Goa, the collaborative efforts of the state and Cipla Health have enabled various grassroot-levels health seeking measures dissuading the consumption of tobacco among its citizens. With the launch of 'Mission Tobacco Free Goa', the state has been working towards making two talukas tobacco-free zones while simultaneously working on having the same effect across the state.

