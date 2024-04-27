Plan to replicate ODI series success against India: Nigar Sultana

A rejuvenated Bangladesh will take inspiration from last year's ODI series success against India when they host the visitors in a women's T20I series here starting Sunday, said home skipper Nigar Sultana.

Bangladesh will play a five-match T20 series against India with all the games set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here.

India had toured Bangladesh last year for a white-ball series and although the hosts lost the T20 format (1-2), they managed to end the three-game ODI rubber 1-1.

Nigar said the team is coming from a break and expects the series to be a 'cracker'.

''We failed to fare well against Australia and it was a tough phase for us. But we went on a break then, spent time with our families and are back fresh, both physically and mentally,'' she replied to a PTI query during a media session on Friday.

Bangladesh had lost both the WODI and WT20I series against Australia 3-0 at home in March-April this year.

''We have prepared well so far, including quality practice sessions and match scenario practice as well. There's a positive vibe within the team.We plan to take inspiration out of the ODI series win against India last year, and if we play our best cricket, it's going to be a cracker of a series.'' Last year, Bangladesh had won the first ODI before India levelled the series after securing a win in the second game but the third and final ODI ended in a tie as both the team shared the trophy.

A controversy had erupted in the final ODI when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur slammed the umpires for the decisions, terming them 'pathetic'. During the trophy photo session, she had also asked the umpires to join them, deeming them responsible for helping Bangladesh draw the series.

Nigar, who was the Bangladesh captain in that series, later had slammed Harmanpreet for being unprofessional.

''I believe we should let bygones be bygones. None of the sides hold any grudges against it, and we have moved on as well,'' the skipper said on Friday.

''All we are focused on is this opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup. And, to prepare in the best way possible against a quality side like India will be highly beneficial for us.'' Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I series against India. While there could be pressure on the hosts, Nigar said they would be taking it on a match-by-match basis.

''We are taking it match-by-match. Although the team was lagging some time back, we have managed to regroup,'' she continued.

''As for our practice so far, the players have been executing things properly, which is a positive for us. Therefore, I am satisfied with how things are shaping up.

''Playing against India is always challenging as they are a better side. But, since cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, we are aiming to perform to our fullest on that given day.'' Asked about the Indian players who are likely to pose the biggest challenge, Nigar said: ''The world knows that the Indian players are very good in the T20 format. Smriti Mandhana is going to be one of the key players along with Shafali.

''Also, some young players like Richa Ghosh, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur is the backbone of their batting.'' Following the India series, Bangladesh will also participate in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, slated to be held in Sri Lanka in July, before it hosts the T20 World Cup in September.

Nigar said playing back-to-back major series would only help her side prepare for the global event.

''I felt it would be tough for all the teams involved since Asia Cup is a big tournament. But it's a great opportunity since we would be playing against some of the same sides during the World Cup.

''Playing in Bangladesh and the Sri Lankan wickets is more-or-less the same, which would allow us to prepare better.''

