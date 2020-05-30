Maruti extends warranty, service timelines till June end

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has decided to extend warranty and service timelines for customers by a month owing to the current situation

The company has decided to offer the free service, warranty and extended warranty to the customers till June end, whose validity is expiring in May, MSI said in a statement

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown, it added.