National Insurance Co receives 500 claims amounting to Rs 160 cr post cyclone 'Amphan'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:37 IST
The National Insurance Company (NIC) has so far has received around 500 claims amounting to Rs 160 crore following the devastation caused by cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal and Odisha, a top official said. The majority of the claims are from severely-affected West Bengal and nominal from Odisha, she said, adding, a bulk of those have been received from business enterprises, shops and factories.

"As per initial assessment that is still going on, we have received around 500 claims amounting to Rs 160 crore from the insured," CMD of National Insurance, Tajinder Mukherjee, said. Claims related to dwellings and houses are not that much, the official said.

Mukherjee said the coronavirus lockdown is causing some delay and after virtual inspection, which takes 10 to 15 days, the losses could be arrived at. "We will try to settle the claims as quickly as possible," she said.

Private general insurer ICICI Lombard said the company has received 165 property and 51 motor claims so far. Sanjay Dutta, chief (claims, underwriting and re- insurance), said the insurer has chalked out a road map for speedy settlement of claims.

