Govt decision to reopen hotels, restaurants a welcome move: Hospitality industry

The government's decision to reopen hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services from June 8 is a welcome move, the industry players said on Sunday. "The government's decision of reopening hotels from June 8 is a welcome move. The hospitality industry has been working closely with the government throughout the lockdown period and hosting medical professionals, frontline workers and repatriates under the Vande Bharat Mission across hotels in India," OYO India & South Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said.

The company is prepared and stand ready to host guests with a razor-sharp focus on hygiene and cleanliness, while following minimal-touch operations at its hotels which are highly safe and secure, he added. In similar vein, Elior India CEO and MD Sanjay Kumar said, "We welcome the announcement of the phased opening of commercial activities. This will definitely be a key enabler for the food services industry with malls and restaurants being allowed to open".

Overall, this relaxation will help businesses to come back into action. However, if businesses have to recover and survive particularly in the food services industry, the streamlining of the GST becomes critical and reintroduction of Input Tax Credit will go a long way in enabling the establishments cope better and generate employment, he added. "This a welcome announcement from the government and all our stores are fully prepared to serve valued customers. We are already following all regulatory protocols and guidelines issued by the government, WHO and FSSAI at our stores since contactless delivery and takeaway are operational," Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent MD Merrill Pereyra said.

All stores of the company are equipped to offer contactless dining wherein right from accessing the menu to making payments, the process will be digital, he added. Expressing similar sentiments, a spokesperson of Burger King India said: "We welcome the government's announcement about opening up of restaurants. We are delighted to offer safe, hygienic and tasty food to consumers in these tough times".