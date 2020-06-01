Left Menu
Hong Kong finance sec says no plans to change U.S. dollar peg

Hong Kong | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:56 IST
Hong Kong had no plans to change its currency's peg to the U.S. dollar and the Asian financial hub has not seen any "obvious" capital outflows after Washington moved to strip the city of its special status in U.S. law, the city's finance secretary said.

Paul Chan said on Monday that authorities were confident in defending the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate, with foreign exchange reserves twice the size of the entire monetary base and liquidity in the banking system "very healthy and strong". Chan added capital will continue to flow freely in and out of Hong Kong.

