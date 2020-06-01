Left Menu
Maruti Suzuki sells 18,539 units in May as production resumes

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 18,539 units in May after resuming operations post the COVID-19 lockdown in accordance with government regulations and guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:02 IST
At 10:50 am, the company's stock was trading 2.6 pc higher at Rs 5,760.90 per unit.. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 18,539 units in May after resuming operations post the COVID-19 lockdown in accordance with government regulations and guidelines. This included 13,865 units in the domestic market and sales of 23 units to other original equipment manufacturers, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company resumed manufacturing operations from May 12 at its Manesar facility and from May 18 at its Gurugram facility. The production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from May 25. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.

The company exported 4,651 units following the resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed. Likewise, the company's showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and state guidelines in a graded manner across different cities.

The remaining showrooms will open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines, it said. (ANI)

