Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Group ties up with SCTIMST for commercial production of COVID-19 testing kits

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:22 IST
Tata Group ties up with SCTIMST for commercial production of COVID-19 testing kits

Thiruvanthapuram, June 1 (PTI): The Tata Group has entered into a partnership agreement with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an institute of national importance, for commercial production of COVID-19 testing kits. The kits will be based on the futuristic RT-LAMP(Reverse Transcriptase of India Loop-Mediated Amplification) technology, whichcan produce results in significantly less time, thereby increasing the throughput of labs in India, a Tata Sons press release said.

The tests are expected to get approval shortly and production will commence soon after. The tie with city-based SCTIMST follows Tata Sons partnership with CSIR-Institute of Genomics andIntegrative Biology to produce CRISPR based COVID test kits.

The 'ChitraGene LAMP-N' test uses an isothermal setup to create copies of viral DNA for detection, whichsignificantly reduces the complexity of overall process compared to the prevalent Real Time PCRtechnology. Besides, the test also uses proprietary magnetic nanoparticle-based RNAextraction, which gives highly purified and concentrated level of RNA from the swab sample,the release said.

Commenting on the tie-up, Banmali Agrawala, President - Infrastructure and Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons, said testing was a crucial part in the fight against COVID-19 as early detection and treatmentarrests the spread of the infection. "With more and more tests being conducted, the demand for testing kits is growing.

Our association with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute is a significant step in ourefforts to encourage indigenous production of second generation testing kits which enhances speed of testing and ease of handling," he said. The mass production of RT-Lamp- based COVID-19 testing kits with the active support of theTata Group will be a significant milestone for the Institute,said Dr V K Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog and President, Sree Chitra Institute.

"Development of a novel, inexpensive, faster, confirmatory test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 by Sree Chitra in a record time is a compelling example of how a creative team of scientists,clinicians and industry working together seamlessly can leverage knowledge and infrastructure to make relevant breakthroughs," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST. The SCTIMST, under the Department of Science and Technology,has a mission to become a global leader in Research and Development of affordablemedical technologies and advanced super speciality medical services, the release added. PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee blowback over ruling on Trump comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to remove an inflammatory comment from U.S. President Donald Trump took their dissent public over the weekend on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for taking actio...

Pritam Kotal, Jeje Lalpekhlua recall Mohun Bagan's victory parade of maiden I-League title

Five years ago on this day, Mohun Bagans homecoming was celebrated with a rousing reception - fans pouring on the streets to celebrate Kolkatas first-ever I-League title. But the gravity of the victory did not really hit the players till th...

#Unlock1: Here is detailed list of restricted, permitted activities for Delhiites

As Unlock1 comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minis...

CPI stages protest against LG Polymers and AP government

Communist Party of India CPI leaders staged a protest on Monday against the state government for its alleged support to LG Polymers company at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam. CPI state secretary JVV Satyanarayana, who led the protest, deman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020