PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:57 IST
KFL clocks turnover of Rs 495.85 Cr in 2019-20

State-owned Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) clocked a turnover of Rs 495.85 crore in 2019-20, nearly hitting the target despite a crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of the financial year. The PSU had aimed at a turnover of Rs 500 crore during the fiscal, according to officials.

"From the income we got selling each kilo of cattle feed, 91 per cent was spent on buying raw materials. Yet we decided not to raise the prices," said KFL Chairman K S Indusekharan Nair. "That compelled private players not to hike prices too much. In fact, we sold (50 kg bags) at a price that was 130 rupees less vis--vis the year-ago period," he said in a statement here.

KFL did face problems owing to the spread of the novel coronavirus, but it managed to resolve them with prompt and prudent measures. "The orders we had placed didn't come from other states owing to the lockdown that restricted transportation," Nair said.

Kerala Animal Welfare Minister K Raju and Additional Chief Secretary R K Singh intervened and enabled the PSU to overcome the stalemate. "Also, we had to cut working hours (shifts) and production, he said.

Further, KFL facilitated dairy farmers to contact the PSU and ensure supply of cattle feed. "This move helped us earn further access in various parts of Kerala," said B Sreekumar, Managing Director of the company.

"If there was no COVID, we would have surpassed the Rs 500 crore turnover target," he said. Currently, the PSU is readying a mobile-phone app for dairy farmers to contact KFL and order cattle feed.

Further, the company will hold in July a training course for expatriates who have returned to Kerala and are planning to start cattle farms. Named 'Entrepreneurial Vigour', the project will also rope in new-generation youths into dairying, according to Sreekumar.

The 1995-founded KFL is headquartered at Kallettumkara near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI.

