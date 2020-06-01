Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hackers claim to have found vulnerability in BHIM app; NPCI denies any data compromise

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:52 IST
Hackers claim to have found vulnerability in BHIM app; NPCI denies any data compromise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions using the BHIM app, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the largest virtual private networks review website offering a research lab that helps the online community defend itself against cyber threats, alleged that there has been "data leak" discovered in the payments app.

"The developers of the CSC/BHIM website could have easily avoided exposing user data if they had taken some basic security measures to protect the data," it said. It claimed that "a massive amount of incredibly sensitive financial data connected to the BHIM mobile payment app was exposed to the public".

Parts of data were being stored "on a misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket and was publicly accessible", it said. "The scale of the exposed data is extraordinary, affecting millions of people all over India and exposing them to potentially devastating fraud, theft, and attack from hackers and cybercriminals," it said.

In their study, cybersecurity researchers Noam Rotem and Ran Locar said the exposure of BHIM user data is akin to a hacker gaining access to the entire data infrastructure of a bank, along with millions of its users' account information. "Having such sensitive financial data in the public domain or the hands of criminal hackers would make it incredibly easy to trick, defraud, and steal from the people exposed," they said.

"We would like to clarify that there has been no data compromise at BHIM App and request everyone to not fall prey to such speculations," a statement from state-run National Payments Corporation of India said. It added that the body follows a high level of security and an integrated approach to protect its infrastructure and continue to provide a robust payment ecosystem.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, 2 children, relative jump into canal over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old woman, her two children and a man jumped into a canal here on Sunday over a family dispute, police said. Zenab Begum, her children Isra 3 and Mavish 2, and relative Shahid 18 are missing after the incident took place near Nagl...

Russia to vote on July 1 on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms on July 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, setting the stage for a delayed ballot that could extend his rule until 2036. Putin postponed the original vote, which had been...

Prepare plan for restarting sick industries: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functionalThe CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so tha...

EC announces RS polls for six seats in three states

Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram will be held on June 19, the Election Commission EC announced on Monday. While Kupendra Reddy JD-S, Prabhar Kore BJP, M V Rajeev Gowda Congress and B K H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020