Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tells state firms to halt purchases of major U.S. farm products -sources

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:04 IST
China tells state firms to halt purchases of major U.S. farm products -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has told state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing. Large volume state purchases of U.S. corn and cotton have also been put on hold, one of the sources said.

China could expand the order to include additional U.S. farm goods if Washington took further action, the people said. "China has asked main state firms to suspend large scale purchases of major U.S. farm products like soybeans and pork, in response to U.S. reaction to Hong Kong," the source said.

"Now we will watch and see what the U.S. does next." U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong, ranging from extradition treatment to export controls, in response to China's plans to impose new security legislation in the territory.

China is ready to halt imports of more agriculture products from the United States if Washington takes more action on Hong Kong, the sources said. Chinese importers have canceled 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of American pork shipments - equivalent to roughly one week's orders in recent months - following Trump's comments on Friday, the source said.

State purchases of bulk volumes of U.S. corn and cotton have also been suspended but the details were not clear. In a worst-case scenario, if Trump continues to target China, Beijing will have to scrap the Phase 1 trade deal, a second source familiar with the government plan said.

"There's no way Beijing can buy goods from the U.S. when receiving constant attacks from Trump," the person said. China pledged to buy an additional $32 billion worth of U.S. agriculture products over two years above a baseline based on 2017 figures, under the initial trade deal the two countries signed in January.

China has bought soybeans, corn, wheat, and soyoil from the United States this year, to fulfill its commitment under the trade deal. Beijing also stepped up purchases of U.S. pork, after the deadly African swine fever decimated its pig herd. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that China bought $1.028 billion worth of soybeans and $691 million of pork in the first quarter of 2020.

Private importers haven't received a government order to suspend buying of U.S. farm produce, according to a third source with a major trading house, but commercial buyers are very cautious at the moment, the person added. "A certain scale of trade will be halted," given rising tensions between China and the U.S. in other areas, but it is not a full stop, said a fourth source familiar with the government plan.

However, China would be able to find other sellers easily (of the farm products), he added. The sources all declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, 2 children, relative jump into canal over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old woman, her two children and a man jumped into a canal here on Sunday over a family dispute, police said. Zenab Begum, her children Isra 3 and Mavish 2, and relative Shahid 18 are missing after the incident took place near Nagl...

Russia to vote on July 1 on reforms that could extend Putin's rule

Russia will hold a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms on July 1, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, setting the stage for a delayed ballot that could extend his rule until 2036. Putin postponed the original vote, which had been...

Prepare plan for restarting sick industries: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to prepare a plan to make sick industrial units functionalThe CM has asked for an action plan for starting the industries that have been shut down in the state so tha...

EC announces RS polls for six seats in three states

Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram will be held on June 19, the Election Commission EC announced on Monday. While Kupendra Reddy JD-S, Prabhar Kore BJP, M V Rajeev Gowda Congress and B K H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020