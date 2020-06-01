Rustomjee Urbania's Virtual Summer Fest - A Global Success

Rustomjee Urbania hosts first ever Virtual Summer Fest Participants included children from different parts of Mumbai and outside India Over 40,000 views on Facebook MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee Urbania hosted the first ever Virtual Summer Fest over the weekend of 22nd - 24th May, 2020. Despite the lockdown, Rustomjee Urbania ensured that the tradition of a special summer camp for children was upheld, albeit they shifted it to a digital platform. For the convenience of all, the Virtual Summer Fest was conducted on Zoom and Facebook Live. There were several who also opted for content engagement on YouTube. In keeping with the credo of Leon's World Centre of Holistic Development and Learning, this year's line-up of online events ensured that the children had 'fun while learning.' Just on Zoom, there were almost 300 children who had registered, while on Facebook the number of views exceeded 40,000 with over 2,000 engagements. The most amazing aspect of this year's summer fest that was that along with the children from Urbania, others from not just Mumbai but pan-India and across the globe also participated. There were children from Canada, USA, Singapore, England, UAE and Mauritius who enjoyed engaging with the expert story-tellers.

This year's Summer Fest was a wonderful kaleidoscope of stories, books and family time. Experienced narrators and authors enthralled the children with their tales that sparked the imagination. The repertoire of 'story-smiths' included Ahok Rajagopalan and Sandhya Rao of Tulika Publication; Vikram Sridhar, the Story-telling Fellow; Madhuri kale, Magical Whispers; Satish Desa, Wag Tales; Falguni Jha and Utkarsha Kotian. It was a time for fun and family as along with story-telling, interacting with the authors and understanding the nuances of writing a book review, children, parents and even grandparents participated in games like 'Play a Book' and 'the Family Quiz'.

Needless to say, lockdown notwithstanding, the Rustomjee Urbania Summer Fest was a huge hit - this year a global one. According to Mr Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, "The success of this year's Rustomjee Urbania Virual Summer Fest has far exceeded even our expectations. Our aim was to ensure that despite the lockdown the children should not miss out on our annual summer fest at Urbania. We firmly stand by our motto of 'Childhood's Available' and our efforts will always be focused around giving the young generation the best childhood experience possible. This year, thanks to the wide reach of technology, we were able to extend the joys of Urbania's Summer Fest to children around the world." About Rustomjee Urbania: Located in Majiwada, Thane (W), Rustomjee Urbania caters to almost every need of a resident. It is the only township in Thane (W) that has received Pre-Gold Rating from IGBC (Indian Green Building Certificate) and is probably one of the most awarded township projects in India.

Rustomjee Urbania houses the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, a renowned IGCSE school, with facilities that encourage academic, athletic and cultural development of kids, with branches in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane. Our Dahisar School is ranked among the top 10 schools in Maharashtra and top 18 in India. Focusing on a skills-based learning program and with emphasis on creative and practical approach, it features among the top 3 when it comes to highest world toppers and India toppers. Our Thane School houses 78 classrooms, a grand amphitheatre, a library, dance and music rooms, well-equipped laboratories, six large multipurpose halls, and a canteen facility for students and staff members. It's safe to say that with school this close by; forgotten notebooks are little cause of panic, and PTA meetings, no excuse to skip work. Rustomjee Urbania also houses 'Leon's World Centre for Holistic Learning and Development' which is a space developed in consultation with experts to provide children a stimulating environment. It caters to different aspects of growth and development. Mentors present at the center guide children in exploring various fields including arts, mathematics and science and language through play way learning methods. The centre regularly hosts the staging of plays, 'open mic' and cultural activities to get children to explore their rich heritage and unplug from the gadget syndrome. Rustomjee Urbania has also organized activities such as a Summer Fest, Adventure Carnival, Urban Farm Fest, Football and Chess Tournaments, Quizzes, among other monthly workshops that encourage children and parents to come together and spend quality time.

A sizeable part of the township has green spaces with several trees and a sewage treatment plant which recycles used water for gardening, washing and sanitary purposes. With a view to being environment friendly, systems have been installed to harvest rain water; light reflecting windows help save energy and natural resources. About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com