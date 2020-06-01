Albania and Kosovo allow all movement, operation of businesses

Both Albania and Kosovo have allowed nearly all movement and operation of businesses on Monday except for a few activities that usually collect groups of people. Land borders have opened, and incoming visitors are not obliged to self-quarantine themselves. A long line of vehicles was seen at some border crossing points and businesses at one of them were complaining about an added 22-euro tax (USD 24.4) for disinfection of their cargo vehicles.

People and businesses are free to move, including with vehicles. Hotels in Albania also opened on Monday while public beaches will be free for the people a week later.

Tourism is one of the most negatively impacted businesses, especially in Albania with a 300-mile (485-kilometer) seaside increasingly attracting international tourists..