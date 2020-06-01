A-Class Homes - An Elevated Experience by Piramal Realty

MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate developers, is offering an elevated experience that goes beyond the bare necessities of simple homes through Piramal Vaikunth's A-Class Homes in Thane. The A-Class Homes at Piramal Vaikunth offer delightful spaces, providing a balanced lifestyle in a premium development with superior social infrastructure at a prime location. The thoughfully designed homes promise a healthy sense of community living in the lap of nature making them stand out in more ways than one. Starting at INR 49 lakhs, these naturally connected homes are strategically located in the heart of Thane and offer amenities at par with international standards. The property stands out as the buyer has an option of choosing their dream apartment from a mix of smartly designed 1, 1 + study, 2BHK homes of a premium project. Spread across approx. 32 acres of lush green surroundings, Piramal Vaikunth is integrated with Thane's first ISKCON Temple Complex on its premises. The approx. 2.75 acres ISKCON temple complex adds to the serenity and spirituality quotient of the project.

Piramal Vaikunth A- Class Homes Series 2 Amenities at a Glance Composition : 1,1+Study & 2 Bed Residences Project Location: Balkum, Thane West Piramal Vaikunth Area : ~32 Acres Project Area : ~5 Acres ISKCON templecomplex : ~2.75 Acres Up to 40% open spaces Up to 60,000 sq. ft. of amenities Renowned project partners Dedicated amenities: Swimming pool, toddler's play area, library, multi-purpose hall, indoor games room and gymnasium Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Sawhney, President, Marketing and Sales, Piramal Realty, said, "Piramal Realty has consistently set gold standards in customer-centricity. We are creating homes that will significantly improve the quality of life for millennials and first-time homebuyers. Keeping in sync with the demand, we have launched a new tower in our value housing segment during the lockdown and assisted our customers with an improvised digital experience. Designed to change the current benchmarks in the Value Housing Segment, the A-Class Homes of Piramal Vaikunth gives access to quality homes with dedicated luxurious amenities to property seekers." With no compromise on location, excellent amenities and facilities, the A-Class Homes from Piramal Realty offer smartly designed apartments with naturally ventilated kitchens, optimal space utilization and quality fittings. In addition to these features, dedicated amenities for A-Class Homes series include a library, indoor games room, multi-purpose hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, kids pool and a toddler's play area. Customers will also have access to all common amenities offered to residents across the complex like creche, doctor's room, banquet hall, mini cricket ground, cycling area, ATM, yoga and meditation terrace, convenience store, cafeteria and much more. For buyer's convenience, Piramal Realty has created a hassle-free digital platform to buy a home without the need to visit the actual site. One can take a 360-degree virtual tour from the comfort of their couch and book online with just a few clicks. With the world going through a digital transformation, Piramal Realty recognises this as an opportunity to offer maximum convenience to its customers. In the post COVID-19 world technology will open new opportunities to a global audience and simplify their entire sales process, which will be the new normal. Piramal Realty believes that the project will set a new benchmark in quality living by offering its residents an opportunity to be a part of a premium development at delightful prices.

www.piramalvaikunth.com MahaRERA Reg No.Vaikunth - Cluster 3 T2-P51700024580 MahaRERA website: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ This project is funded by IndusInd Bank Limited. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.