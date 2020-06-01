Left Menu
Development News Edition

A-Class Homes - An Elevated Experience by Piramal Realty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:42 IST
A-Class Homes - An Elevated Experience by Piramal Realty

MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate developers, is offering an elevated experience that goes beyond the bare necessities of simple homes through Piramal Vaikunth's A-Class Homes in Thane. The A-Class Homes at Piramal Vaikunth offer delightful spaces, providing a balanced lifestyle in a premium development with superior social infrastructure at a prime location. The thoughfully designed homes promise a healthy sense of community living in the lap of nature making them stand out in more ways than one. Starting at INR 49 lakhs, these naturally connected homes are strategically located in the heart of Thane and offer amenities at par with international standards. The property stands out as the buyer has an option of choosing their dream apartment from a mix of smartly designed 1, 1 + study, 2BHK homes of a premium project. Spread across approx. 32 acres of lush green surroundings, Piramal Vaikunth is integrated with Thane's first ISKCON Temple Complex on its premises. The approx. 2.75 acres ISKCON temple complex adds to the serenity and spirituality quotient of the project.

Piramal Vaikunth A- Class Homes Series 2 Amenities at a Glance Composition : 1,1+Study & 2 Bed Residences Project Location: Balkum, Thane West Piramal Vaikunth Area : ~32 Acres Project Area : ~5 Acres ISKCON templecomplex : ~2.75 Acres Up to 40% open spaces Up to 60,000 sq. ft. of amenities Renowned project partners Dedicated amenities: Swimming pool, toddler's play area, library, multi-purpose hall, indoor games room and gymnasium Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Sawhney, President, Marketing and Sales, Piramal Realty, said, "Piramal Realty has consistently set gold standards in customer-centricity. We are creating homes that will significantly improve the quality of life for millennials and first-time homebuyers. Keeping in sync with the demand, we have launched a new tower in our value housing segment during the lockdown and assisted our customers with an improvised digital experience. Designed to change the current benchmarks in the Value Housing Segment, the A-Class Homes of Piramal Vaikunth gives access to quality homes with dedicated luxurious amenities to property seekers." With no compromise on location, excellent amenities and facilities, the A-Class Homes from Piramal Realty offer smartly designed apartments with naturally ventilated kitchens, optimal space utilization and quality fittings. In addition to these features, dedicated amenities for A-Class Homes series include a library, indoor games room, multi-purpose hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, kids pool and a toddler's play area. Customers will also have access to all common amenities offered to residents across the complex like creche, doctor's room, banquet hall, mini cricket ground, cycling area, ATM, yoga and meditation terrace, convenience store, cafeteria and much more. For buyer's convenience, Piramal Realty has created a hassle-free digital platform to buy a home without the need to visit the actual site. One can take a 360-degree virtual tour from the comfort of their couch and book online with just a few clicks. With the world going through a digital transformation, Piramal Realty recognises this as an opportunity to offer maximum convenience to its customers. In the post COVID-19 world technology will open new opportunities to a global audience and simplify their entire sales process, which will be the new normal. Piramal Realty believes that the project will set a new benchmark in quality living by offering its residents an opportunity to be a part of a premium development at delightful prices.

www.piramalvaikunth.com MahaRERA Reg No.Vaikunth - Cluster 3 T2-P51700024580 MahaRERA website: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ This project is funded by IndusInd Bank Limited. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090675/Piramal_Realty_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change. Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna...

Monsoon, cyclonic activities bring rain, keep mercury in check

A vast swathe of the country experienced below-normal temperatures on Monday as many areas received rainfall due to a cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea and the beginning of monsoon. The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its norma...

Delhi HC notifies rules to streamline video conferencing system

The Delhi High Court Monday notified the rules to consolidate and streamline the procedure relating to use of video conferencing for courts here. The High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020, which come into force fr...

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China said on Monday the United States was addicted to quitting following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization WHO and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.Foreign ministry spokesman Zh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020