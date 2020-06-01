Left Menu
DR Congo: Telecoms archive turnover of USD 1.037 billion in the first half of fiscal 2019

Kinshasa | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:44 IST
The mobile operators operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has achieved a turnover of USD 1.037 billion mobile telephony revenues in the first half of fiscal 2019, according to a news report by Zoom-eco.net.

The statistics were provided by the Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

Regarding the mobile phone market, statistics indicate that it generated USD 323,309,815 in the first quarter, USD 344,752,026 in the second quarter, and USD 377,089,728 in the third quarter of 2019.

As for the breakdown of the market share of revenues, three operators (Vodacom, Orange, and Airtel) alone generated more than 92 percent of the sector's total revenue in the third quarter of 2019, of which more than 37 percent for Vodacom Congo.

"The market reports at the end of Q3-19 (third quarter 2019), an increase in revenues generated by all operators, a growth rate of about 9.38 percent compared to the previous quarter. However, it should be noted that voice revenues were positively impacted by revenues from incoming traffic (national and international) and revenues from incoming and outgoing roaming. The same is true for data and SMS income, to which data roaming data and SMS roaming income have been added, "explains the Observatory of the mobile telephone market in the DRC.

