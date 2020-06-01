Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:13 IST
Non-profit organisations can directly list on social stock exchanges: Sebi panel

A Sebi-constituted panel on social stock exchange has suggested that non-profit organisations can directly list on such a bourse through issuance of bonds. The social stock exchange (SSE) can be housed within the existing stock exchange such as the BSE and/or National Stock Exchange (NSE). This will help the SSE leverage the existing infrastructure and client relationships of the exchanges to onboard investors, donors, and social enterprises (for-profit and non-profit), the panel recommended in its report submitted to the market regulator.

Further, a range of funding mechanisms have been recommended including some of the existing mechanisms such as Social Venture Funds (SVFs) under the Alternative Investment Funds. In addition, a new minimum reporting standard has been proposed for organizations which would raise funds under SSE.

The panel was set up by Sebi in September 2019 under the Chairmanship of Ishaat Hussain, Director at SBI Foundation and former Finance Director at Tata Sons, to suggest possible structures and regulations for creating SSE to facilitate listing and fund-raising by social enterprises as well as voluntary organisations. The panel or working group consists of representatives of the stakeholders active in the space of social welfare, social impact investing, representatives from the ministry of finance, stock exchanges and NGOs.

The decision came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in July last year proposed setting up such exchanges to take the capital markets closer to the masses and meet various social welfare objectives. "These recommendations, if implemented as a package, can result in a vibrant and supportive ecosystem, enabling the non-profit sector to realise its full potential for creating social impact,” the panel said in its 72-page report.

Social Stock Exchange is a novel concept in India and the working group had a series of consultation with various stakeholders including voluntary organizations, social enterprises and philanthropic organizations in order to assess the difficulties faced by them in raising funds or donating funds..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is uniform criteria being applied in grant of parole, furlough: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government whether uniform criteria were being applied while considering grant of parolefurlough and emergency parole to prisoners. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the government about the ci...

#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Bus services in Tamil Nadus Madurai resumed on Monday as Unlock 1 came into effect with certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram...

Honda Cars reports 97 pc decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions. The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May ...

Two microfinance firms raised Rs 170 crore during lockdown: MFIN

Microfinance Institution Network MFIN on Monday said two companies have raised a total of Rs 170 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting confidence in the sector. The sector continues to attract long-term private equity capital from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020