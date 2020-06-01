Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves Rs 20,000 cr support for stressed MSMEs, Rs 50K cr equity infusion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:59 IST
Govt approves Rs 20,000 cr support for stressed MSMEs, Rs 50K cr equity infusion

The government on Monday approved provisioning of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt to provide equity support to stressed MSMEs and proposed equity infusion of Rs 50,000 crore for units through a Fund of Funds as part of the roadmap to implement the package announced for the sector. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cleared the upward revision of the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It cleared enhancing the turnover limit for classifying units as "medium" units to Rs 250 crore from Rs 100 crore announced last month along with the package for the sector. The CCEA also decided that the turnover with respect to exports will not be counted in the limits of turnover for any category of MSME units whether micro, small or medium, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. The approval for provisioning of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt to provide equity support to the stressed MSMEs will benefit 2 lakh such MSMEs, Gadkari said. Besides, equity infusion of Rs 50,000 crore for MSMEs through Fund of Funds will establish a framework to help MSMEs in capacity augmentation and also provide an opportunity to them to get listed in stock exchanges.

A fund of funds with corpus of Rs 10,000 crore will be set up, which will be operated through a mother fund and few daughter funds. The fund structure will help leverage Rs 50,000 crore of funds at daughter funds level, Gadkari said, adding that he hopes this "revolving fund" will multiply in value terms significantly in the coming years. "With today's approval, implementation Modalities and Road Map for entire components of the Atamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package are in place. This will help in attracting investments and creating more jobs in the MSME sector," an official statement said. In another significant decision, the Cabinet cleared a scheme under which street vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000, repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

The scheme -- PM SVANidhi -- is likely to benefit about 50 lakh people, including vendors, hawkers, thelewalas, and rehriwala. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched a Special Micro-Credit Facility Scheme - PM SVANidhi  - PM Street Vendor's AtamNirbharNidhi, for providing affordable loans to street vendors.

This scheme will go a long way in enabling them to resume work and earn livelihoods, he said, and added it for the first time that street vendors have become beneficiaries of an urban livelihood programme. Javadekar said vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000, which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

On timely/ early repayment of the loan by vendors, an interest subsidy of 7 per cent will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer on six monthly basis. Also, there will be no penalty on early repayment of loan.

The scheme provides for escalation of the credit limit on timely/ early repayment of loan to help the vendor achieve his ambition of going up on the economic ladder. Also, it is for the first time that MFIs/ NBFCs/ SHG Banks have been allowed in a scheme for the urban poor due to their ground level presence and proximity to the urban poor including street vendors. After the MSME package announcement on 13 May, 2020, there were several representations that the announced revision is still not in tune with market and pricing conditions and it should be further revised upwards. Keeping in mind these representations, it was decided to further increase the limit for medium manufacturing and service units. Now it will be Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover, the statement said. In the package announcement, the definition of micro manufacturing and services unit was increased to Rs 1 crore of investment and Rs 5 crore of turnover. The limit of small unit was increased to Rs 10 crore of investment and Rs 50 crore of turnover. Similarly, the limit of a medium unit was increased to Rs 20 crore of investment and Rs 100 crore of turnover.

The revision in definition of MSME has been done after 14 years since the MSME Development Act came into existence in 2006. In the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to help revival of economic activities. To provide immediate relief to MSME sector, a Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan was also announced for them. Besides, amendments have been made in General Financial Rules to disallowing global tenders in procurement up to Rs 200 crores- to create more opportunities for domestic players. To further ease the burden on MSMEs, RBI has extended moratorium on repayment of loans for another three months. There are over 6 crore MSMEs across the country, which contribute 29 per cent to the GDP and almost half of the exports. These units employ more than 11 crore people.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If youve ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance.The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly thr...

Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry before summer amid criticism

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the countrys handling of the pandemic before the summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in a newspaper interview on Monday, amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing. Lofve...

Coronavirus cases cross 20,000 mark in Delhi, Death toll climbs to 523

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 20,000 mark on Monday while the death toll has risen to 523, authorities said. As many as 8,746 patients have recovered, while there are 11,565 active cases. In a bul...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in Indias COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020