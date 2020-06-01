Train services resume at Ambala Cantt railway station

The services resumed at the Ambala Cantt railway station as four trains made a halt there on Monday, over two months after a lockdown was imposed to check the coronavirus spread. The Railways had announced to resume 200 trains across the country during the fifth phase of the lockdown that started on Monday. These trains were in addition to special Shramik trains and 30 AC trains being run since May 12. The Ambala Cantt railway station on Monday received the Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi, Amritsar-Jay Nagar Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi and the New Delhi-Una Jan Shatabdi.

Officials said passengers had to reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure and only those with confirmed tickets were allowed to board trains. According to the MHA guidelines, all travellers were compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers were allowed to enter or board a train.

A list of all passengers who de-boarded at the station was provided to the state authorities so that they could be tracked. At least one stall opened from where passengers could take away food items. Multi-purpose stalls were opened where one could buy masks, sanitisers, soaps and gloves.

The station staff were provided with masks, gloves, face shields, sanitisers and soap. Entry and exit points were segregated so as to avoid crowding. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hari Mohan said proper arrangements have been put in place to restrict unauthorised movement and passengers were advised to call on helpline 138/139 for any assistance during their journey.

“We are working round the clock for the convenience of passengers so that they may be provided a safe and comfortable journey,” he said..