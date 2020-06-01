Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aadhar Housing Finance announces home loan scheme for frontline corona warriors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:48 IST
Aadhar Housing Finance announces home loan scheme for frontline corona warriors

Aadhar Housing Finance on Monday announced a dedicated home loan scheme for frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme, named 'COVID Warriors Griha Loans', will offer housing loans to these frontline staff at a lower rate of interest and also provide a complimentary health insurance cover for one year, the affordable housing finance company said in a release.

The loans are being offered to various employees of municipal corporations, of companies involved in medical facilities, government employees, and private security service providers, among others. Besides, self-employed people who are engaged in providing essential goods and services such as provision and general store owners, vegetable and fruit vendors and milk suppliers are also eligible for loans under the scheme.

"COVID Warriors Griha Loans will help these frontline warriors create the security of their own home. The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted livelihoods and income, through this product, we intend to provide a financial cushion that will enable them to own their dream home," the company's Managing Director and CEO Deo Shankar Tripathi said. A complimentary health insurance will help them take care of their medical emergencies, including coronavirus-related expenses, he said.

The loan scheme is available till October 31..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections; Lack of protective gear leaves Mexican nurses in fear and more

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Domestic seafood trade in focus as COVID-19 changes market dynamics

As predicted earlier in a report titled Seafood industry post-COVID 19 An overhaul to trigger the growth of small fisheries, one of the changes going ahead would be increased focus on domestic seafood trade, driven by falling exports and su...

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police cus...

Coal India's May sales driven sharply lower by slump in power demand

Coal Indias sales fell 23.3 in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.Offtake by customers, such as power generators, fell to ...

Virtual no more - real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums

If youve ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance.The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly thr...

Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves mark return of English sport at Newcastle

The thrum of hooves pounding the ground returned to Newcastle racecourse on Monday as competitive sport resumed in England after the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal times the 1 pm at Newcastle would barely register beyo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020