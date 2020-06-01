Left Menu
Hotel chains revamp service protocols for guests

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hotel chains have revamped service protocols for guests, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they look forward to resuming business from June 8. Owners said they would incur additional expenses in implementing the safety protocols, but the burden would not be passed on to the customers, at least for now.

City-based Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has launched a new drive 'S.H.I.E.L.D' -- Sanitisation, Hygiene, ISO Standard Equipment, Excellence, Luxury Redefined, Distancing -- across its four brands The Park Hotels, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park and Flurys. "We will absorb the additional cost of five per cent incurred for implementing the protocols, Vijay Dewan, the managing director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said.

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, has floated 'We Care' in India, entailing new standard operating procedures for its staff and guests. The Oberoi Group has also rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme at its hotels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a company involved in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, to validate and review the programme. The new normal at most hotels includes temperature check with infrared thermometer for all guests and team members entering the premises, change in seating arrangements at restaurants and comprehensive disinfection mechanisms.

"Safety and well-being of our guests and associates is of utmost importance to us. We have identified 100 physical touch points... and have adopted a more stringent approach towards our hygiene standards," Dewan said. Digitized forms would be used during checkout, and guests have to be encouraged for digital modes of payment.

Currency notes will be sanitized using UV treatment, he added. The hotels have also said they would install portable hand-wash and sanitizer stations at all entry and exit points, some of which will have a foot-operated mechanism.

"All guest rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised and left vacant for 72 hours before the next check- in," an official of The Park Hotels said..

