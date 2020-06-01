Left Menu
GoAir resumes services after over 2-month break

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday resumed services after a more than two months break with its first flight departing for Patna from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8.24 am. After being suspended for two months due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, passenger flights on domestic routes were allowed to restart with a highly trimmed schedule from last Monday. While all other local airlines, including national carrier Air India resumed services from May 25, the Wadia-group decided to restart its flights only from June 1.

The city-headquartered airline operated one service each to Patna, Lucknow and Varanasi and back on the first day of resumption of services, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement. GoAir flew a total of 538 passengers on its flights from the city while transporting 320 passengers on three services which it operated back to the city in the day, the private airport operator said.

Over all, the airport has handled a total of 391 flights --196 departures and 195 arrivals -- and 42,503 passengers which include 31,665 passengers on the outgoing and rest 10,838 passengers on the incoming flights, it said. Also, according to MIAL, the passenger load capacity has been the highest on Mumbai - Delhi route with 8,130 passengers departing out of the city airport for the national capital.

