Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto total sales plunge 70 pc in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 10:45 IST
Bajaj Auto total sales plunge 70 pc in May

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 70 per cent decline in total sales at 1,27,128 units in May as against 4,19,235 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales declined by 83 per cent to 40,074 units last month as compared to 2,35,824 units in May 2019, Bajaj Auto said.

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 69 per cent at 1,12,798 units as compared to 3,65,068 units in the year-ago month. Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 39,286 units last month as against 2,05,721 units in May 2019, a decline of 81 per cent, it added.

Overall commercial vehicles sales also declined by 74 per cent at 14,330 units last month as compared to 54,167 units in the year-ago period, with domestic sales dropping by 97 per cent to 788 units as against 30,103 units in May 2019. Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month declined by 53 per cent to 87,054 units as compared to 1,83,411 units in same period of last year.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sentinels sign dapr to complete Valorant team

Sentinels rounded out their roster for the start of Valorant esports, signing Michael dapr Gulino on Monday. The team made the announcement on Twitter, writing, Launching with a full squad. Introducing daprcs.dapr, a 21-year-old from the Un...

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Throughout January, the World Health Organisation publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus immediately,. But in fact, Ch...

No let-up in global rainforest loss as coronavirus brings new danger

Tropical rainforests disappeared at a rate of one football pitch every six seconds last year, researchers said on Tuesday, urging countries to include forest protection in post-pandemic plans.The loss in 2019 of 3.8 million hectares 9.3 mil...

Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy step above junk: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced concern over the state of Indias economy, saying global rating agency Moodys has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a step above junk. He said lack of&#160;support to the poor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020