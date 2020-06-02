Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rasha Kelej creates a song by singers from 11 African countries to support medical workers during coronavirus battle

In what has now become a global way of showing support and appreciation for medical workers around the world, during coronavirus battle, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and one of 100 Most Influential Africans started her own idea of creating an inspiring pan African song called 'My White Army' which aims to thank the doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, who are risking exposure to the virus so everyone else can stay home and stay healthy.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:25 IST
Rasha Kelej creates a song by singers from 11 African countries to support medical workers during coronavirus battle
'My White Army' by Rasha Kelej, 11 singers, 11 countries, to support coronavirus medical staff. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Dubai [UAE] June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In what has now become a global way of showing support and appreciation for medical workers around the world, during coronavirus battle, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and one of 100 Most Influential Africans started her own idea of creating an inspiring pan African song called 'My White Army' which aims to thank the doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, who are risking exposure to the virus so everyone else can stay home and stay healthy. Please listen to our song 'My White Army':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIgBlUpERrA&feature=youtu.be "I am very proud that I have been able to coordinate, direct and produce this gesture of support across 11 African countries through the 11 talented singers in three languages Arabic, English and French. They have amazing voices & great diversity; and are from countries from North, South, East and West Africa. It was very difficult specially during the lockdown, but they were all super cooperative and we finally did it together," explained Rasha Kelej.

Singers in alphabetical order; * A Pass from Uganda

* Cwesi from Ghana * Kambua from Kenya

* Mahmoud Al Leithy from Egypt * Nikki from Nigeria

* Rozzy from Sierra Leone * Salatiel from Cameroon

* Sean K from Namibia * Sunita from The Gambia

* Tom Close from Rwanda * Wezi from Zambia

This song is to acknowledge the great sacrifice of our doctors, nurses and medical workers during these tough times in Africa and across the world under the umbrella of my personal initiative, 'Separated but Connected'. Salatiel the famous Cameroonian singer who sang with Beyonce and Pharrell in the latest 'Lion King' movie was also part of our song, of course, he sang in French, so as Tom Close from Rwanda, both of them represent African French-speaking countries.

Moreover, Mahmoud AL Leithy, a famous singer and actor from Egypt sang his part in Arabic to represent African Arabic speaking countries. The rest of the group are famous singers in their own countries, sang in English.

The lyrics and music writer was Cwesi from Ghana. "Although I am not a professional director or producer as you all know, I have a different career as CEO of Merck Foundation, but I have previous experience in production and presenting TV programs in Abu Dhabi TV. I have also produced and directed many documentaries with the aim to break the stigma around infertile women and to empower women and girls in education in Africa and Asia as part of Merck Foundation programs. So, I believe I have the talent and experience needed. Most importantly, I have the vision of inclusive Africa, all regions of Africa; North, South, West and East in one work and one Initiative that goes across the whole continent and the whole world," added Rasha Kelej.

"I strongly believe, it is important for the people on the front line; doctors, nurses and health workers know how grateful we are. I don't want this to be a one-off thank you, but one that becomes a regular act of gratitude across our communities. I have heard stories of horrible behavior against our health workers, such as, landlords are forcefully evicting them due to paranoia that they might spread COVID-19. It is shocking, illegal and inhuman behavior," emphasized Rasha Kelej. Through this song, singers representing Africa are expressing our love, respect and gratitude for doctors, nurses and health workers, the front lines of coronavirus battle. It is their messages of support for those braving the outbreak to help others.

This is the first time in Africa and may be in the world that 11 singers from 11 African countries in three languages have participated in one song, to support the medical staff during this difficult time. "This song is my personal contribution to COVID-19 response. But at the professional level, through Merck Foundation, we have raced to respond to coronavirus in Africa in partnership with 18 First Ladies in four main focus areas which include; supporting the livelihood of thousands of casual workers and women during the lockdown, launching the "Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards, launching an inspiring children storybook 'Make the Right Choice' to sensitize children & youth about coronavirus and building healthcare capacity through providing online one-year diploma for African doctors in respiratory medicines and acute medicines," explained Dr Rasha Kelej, the director and producer of the song.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD DG

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Tuesday.&#160; Deep depression intensified...

Filmmakers explore innovative concepts amid lockdown

Artistes of the Bengali film industry are trying to get the best out of their creative side amid the lockdown, with many of them giving shape to innovative concepts and ideas to hook the audience. A short film Grub Ne Bana Di Jodi, with RJ-...

Japan says South Korea's WTO move 'extremely regrettable'

Japans top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday called South Koreas decision to restart proceedings against Japan at the World Trade Organization WTO extremely regrettable.Suga was speaking with reporters after South Korea said it...

Turkey orders 118 people detained over suspected Gulen links

Turkey issued detention warrants for 118 people, mostly members of the military and security forces, suspected of links to the network that Ankara says was behind a 2016 coup attempt, the Istanbul prosecutors office said on Tuesday. Authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020