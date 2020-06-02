Left Menu
Russia's rail link to port of Murmansk severed by bridge collapse

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:31 IST
Russian Railways has halted passenger and cargo rail transport between the northern port of Murmansk and the rest of Russia after the collapse of the only railway bridge linking the two, the national rail company said on Tuesday. The foundations of the bridge across the river Kola were washed away by rapidly melting snow and strong flows of water on Saturday, and the bridge gave way on Monday, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"This route is the only one, so a temporary ban has been imposed on the loading of all goods to the Murmansk transport hub after the damage to the bridge," the company told Reuters. Russian Railways did not say how long the ban would be in place. The Kommersant newspaper cited an unnamed source saying it will take months to repair the bridge.

