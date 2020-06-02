Left Menu
Development News Edition

German stocks shine in Europe as carmakers surge

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:17 IST
German stocks shine in Europe as carmakers surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks hit their highest levels since early March on Tuesday, with German stocks outperforming as carmakers rallied on hopes of stimulus and Lufthansa gained after its board approved a state bailout.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.4% to reclaim levels not seen since March 9. Traders in Germany returned from a long weekend to drive the DAX up 3.2% to its highest since March 5. Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW gained between 5.9% and 9% on a Reuters report on Sunday that the country's Ministry of Economics had proposed a 5 billion euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales.

Europe's automobiles & parts index jumped 4.9%, leading gains, while insurers, real estate, and banking rose between 2.5% and 3%. Lufthansa surged 6.3% as its supervisory board approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout even as it forced the German airline to give some of its prized landing slots to rivals.

German leaders are expected to present a stimulus package on Tuesday worth 75 billion-80 billion euros ($83 billion-$89 billion) to support economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report. "Broadly firmer stock markets continue to keep market sentiment risk-on," UniCredit analysts wrote in a morning note.

"Investors swept aside a succession of negative news and focused on brighter economic prospects as more and more countries ease containment measures." With restrictions easing across the globe, data on Tuesday suggested the worst may be over for European manufacturers. All eyes are on the European Central Bank meeting later this week, where policymakers are expected to ramp up bond purchases.

Gains across the other markets were tempered by U.S.-China tensions, with Wall Street futures coming under pressure after President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody. France's biggest private TV operator TF1 jumped 7.8% as it announced the launch of a new soccer channel 'Telefoot' along with its partner MediaPro Group.

Norway's Seadrill slid 8.2% after writing down $1.2 billion on the value of its oil drilling rigs and warning that it may have to convert a part of its $7.4 billion in debt into equity to survive.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

Nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the international travel restrictions sailed back home from the country on an Indian Navy warship, the Indian High Commission here said. The voyage of the Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashw...

Low-key celebrations mark Telangana formation day

Telangana celebrated its formation day on Tuesday with fervour though the festivities were on a low-key in view of COVID-19 pandemic as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted his government would continue to work for all-round developm...

Patty Jenkins says she turned down the offer to direct ‘Justice League’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she rejected the offer to direct DC movie Justice League because it had too many charactersThe Wonder Woman filmmaker said she doesnt enjoy working on superhero films with shared universes. I love comics, but Iv...

Cole Sprouse says he was arrested at Black Lives Matter march

Actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a group of peaceful protesters in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The Riverdale star sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020