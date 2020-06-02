Carzonrent Takes a Significant Step to Improve Passenger and Chauffeur Safety in Times of COVID-19

Ties up with the leading aftermarket service provider GoMechanic, for quality sanitization of its vehiclesNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)In its efforts to combat the safety challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak, Carzonrent India Private Limited, India’s largest corporate car rental network has launched CORProtect. An initiative implementing comprehensive safety measures in all its vehicles for providing a safe travel experience to, both, passengers and chauffeurs. Speaking on CORProtect, Sudarshan Sarma, CEO, Carzonrent, said, “The Health and Safety of our customers and chauffeurs has always been a top priority for us – especially now. And, with a big shift in our way of life due to the coronavirus, we’ve been quick to adapt to the changing times. In order to ensure, our customers and driver partners feel safe when traveling in times like these, we’ve collaborated with Go Mechanic, to provide all our vehicles with top quality sanitization.” “With immediate effect we’re taking the following precautions:a. Daily vehicle sanitization: Our chauffeurs will sanitize all vehicle touch points before and after every trip. They have been provided with masks, gloves, sanitizer bottles, a vehicle sanitizer spray, and a digital thermometer. b. Weekly sanitization: All our cars will be fumigated and cleaned on the interior and exterior on a weekly basis using professional equipment at GoMechanic outlets across the country. This will be done by professionals using quality products,” he added. Commenting on uniting their efforts with Carzonrent, Amit Bhasin, Co-founder, GoMechanic said, "Keeping the new normal of our lives in mind, GoMechanic workshops & mechanics have been upgraded & trained to provide a higher level of car sanitization services under our GoMechanic Suraksha program. With our regularly sanitized workshops, temperature checked mechanics with masks and gloves, WHO protocols and training measures, we are ensuring top quality sanitization for all Carzonrent vehicles so that drivers and passengers can be completely safe.” About Carzonrent (www.carzonrent.com)Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the leader in shaping the personal ground transportation industry in India. Carzonrent with its fleet size of more than 8000 cars - from Maruti Dzire to Honda City, Toyota Etios, Innova Chrysta, BMW, Mercedes & more offers a complete bouquet of travelling solutions to its customers. The services offered by Carzonrent are Corporate Chauffeur Drive, Self-Drive (Myles), Intra-city, and Outstation and Limousine service. The company was launched in the year 2000 with a short-term objective of offering a safe and reliable medium of travel to customers and a long-term vision of giving structure to the unorganized car rental sector. The company today has its presence in 65 locations, 9 Airports, Major Railway Stations and prominent hotels and malls. The company services 1000 plus corporate customers and is planning to expand its fleet size to 30,000 cars in the coming three years. The company services more than 25,000 travellers every day in different parts of the country having moved more than 10 million travellers last year. The company boasts of 30,000,000 satisfied customers till date with 20,000 trips and 250,000 kilometres daily

