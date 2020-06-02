Motherson Sumi Systems net profit declines 68.4 pc to Rs 135.66 cr in Mar quarter

Automobile components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on Tuesday reported a 68.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 429.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 15,159.05 crore as against Rs 17,169.47 a year ago. For the financial year 2019-20, MSSL said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,294.44 crore. It was Rs 2,098.13 crore in 2018-19.

Total consolidated revenue from operations in 2019-20 was Rs 63,536.87 crore. It was at Rs 63,522.88 crore in 2018-19, the company added. The overall performance was affected by OEMs' (original equipment manufacturers) plant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in China and in parts of Europe, it said.

MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said, "Our consolidated revenues for this fiscal year have remained stable. Considering that global automotive sales have declined in the same period and that the coronavirus pandemic was already impacting China and parts of Europe in the fourth quarter, this is a strong performance under the circumstances." He further said, "We are encouraged by the fact that our large greenfield projects have started to contribute positively to our revenues. We are currently focused on finding solutions to the challenges we face in our Tuscaloosa operations in close coordination with our customers." Stressing that the company has a robust order book, Chand said it "reflects a continued trust and commitment from our customers". On the outlook, he said, "While there has been a lot of uncertainty in the market, it is expected that the worst of the pandemic will fall in the next few quarters." Sehgal added that the company has taken measures to manage cost and liquidity and we believe the strong trust our customers place in us, evident from our order book growth, will help to absorb the shock if any better and will also amplify our recovery.