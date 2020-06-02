Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi praises Indian industry for starting discussion of 'Getting Growth Back'

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said such online events are becoming the new normal due to Corona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:15 IST
PM Modi praises Indian industry for starting discussion of 'Getting Growth Back'
PM said Corona may have slowed down the speed of the growth, but today the biggest fact is that India has overtaken the lockdown phase and entered in the Un-Lock Phase one. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister delivered the inaugural address at the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through video conference today. The theme of this year's annual conference is "Building India for a New World: Lives, livelihood, growth"

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said such online events are becoming the new normal due to Corona. This is also the biggest strength of human beings that makes a way out of every difficulty, he added. He said, "On the one hand, we have to take strict steps to fight this Virus and save the lives of the countrymen and on the other hand we have to stabilize the economy and speed it up."

Referring to the theme of this year's annual session, the Prime Minister praised the Indian industry for starting the discussion of "Getting Growth Back". He urged the industry to go beyond it and said "Yes! We will definitely get our growth back." He said that his trust in India's Capabilities and Crisis Management, in India's Talent and Technology, in its Innovation and Intellect of India, in the Farmers of India, MSME's, Entrepreneurs makes him confident about getting the growth back.

PM said Corona may have slowed down the speed of the growth, but today the biggest fact is that India has overtaken the lockdown phase and entered in the Un-Lock Phase one. A large part of Economy has opened in Un-Lock Phase one. A lot is going to open after 8th June. Getting Growth Back has started, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that when Coronavirus was spreading in the world, India took the right steps at the right time. He said, "Today we get to know how widespread the effect of lockdown in India is, by comparing it with other countries." He said, "re-strengthening Economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities." For this, the government is making the decisions that are required immediately and also those that are required in the long run, he added.

The Prime Minister listed the steps taken by the Government in helping people during this crisis situation. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has helped a lot in providing immediate benefits to the poor. Ration has been delivered to about 74 crore Beneficiaries under this scheme. The free ration is also being provided to migrant workers. Be it women, disabled persons, elderly, labourers, everyone has benefited from it. During the lockdown, the government has delivered more than 8 crore gas cylinders to the poor - that too free. 50 lakh private employees have got the Government contribution of 24% of EPF amount in their bank accounts, which amounts to Rs.800 Crore.

Prime Minister listed 5 things which are very important to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to bring India back on the path of rapid development, viz. Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. These are reflected in the bold decisions taken by the Government recently, he added. He also said that many sectors have been made ready for the future.

The PM said "For us, reforms are not any random or scattered decisions. For us, reforms are systemic, planned, integrated, inter-connected and futuristic processes. For us, reforms mean having the courage to make decisions, and taking them to a logical conclusion." He listed out the initiatives of the Government to make an encouraging ecosystem for the private enterprises like Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Bank merger, GST and Faceless IT assessment.

The Prime Minister further said that the government is also doing such policy reforms which the country had given up hope. In the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister said the rules and regulations made after independence, left the farmers in the hands of middlemen. After the amendment in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, now farmers have the right to sell to anyone, in any state of the country.

The PM said that labour reforms are being done to increase employment opportunities, keeping the welfare of our workers in mind. Non-strategic sectors in which the private sectors were not allowed have also been opened. Commercial mining is now allowed in the coal sector, he added. Prime Minister said "In the direction, the government is moving, be it our mining sector, energy sector, or research and technology, the industry will also get opportunities in every field, and new opportunities will also open for youths. Going beyond all this, now the participation of private players in the strategic sectors of the country is also becoming a reality. Whether you want to invest in the space sector or want to explore new opportunities in atomic energy, the possibilities are completely open for you."

The Prime Minister said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is like an economic engine of our country and contributes around 30% of the GDP. He said that a long time demand of the industry to update the definition of MSMEs has been fulfilled. This will enable MSMEs to grow without any worries and they will not have to follow other paths to maintain the status of MSMEs. Global tenders have been scrapped in government procurement of up to Rs 200 crores to benefit crores of associates working in MSMEs of the country, he added.

PM said that the expectation of India from the world has increased and they trust India more. India helped more than 150 countries with medical supplies, he added. The Prime Minister said that the world is looking for a trusted, reliable partner. In India, there is a potential, strength and ability. He urged the industry to take full advantage of the trust that has developed towards India.

He stressed that Getting Growth Back is not so difficult either. The biggest thing is that now Indian Industries have a clear path that is Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He clarified that Aatmanirbhar Bharat means that we will become stronger and embrace the world. Aatmanirbhar Bharat means to be fully integrated with the world economy and also supportive.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to invest for the creation of a Robust Local Supply Chain that strengthens India's stake in the Global Supply Chain. He gave a call for big institutions like CII to come forward in a new role post-Corona to make India self-reliant. He stressed the need to have products made in the country, made for the world. He urged the industry to set targets to increase productivity in all sectors. He praised the industry for having created Personal Protective Equipment - PPEs industry worth hundreds of crores within 3 months.

The Prime Minister urged the industry to take full advantage of opening up investment and partnership with farmers in the rural economy. Now the necessary infrastructure is being prepared for clusters of local agro products near the village. He said that the government considers the private sector as a partner for the country's development journey. He promised that every need of the industry related to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will be taken care of. He asked the industry to pledge to make the country self-sufficient and put their full strength to fulfil this resolution.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Indians willing to take personal loans to tide over COVID-19 crisis: Survey

Nearly 82 percent of Indians believe that disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have severely impacted their financial condition and a majority of them will now have to go for personal loans to meet their cash requirement, a survey sh...

Unnamed Albanian player tests positive for virus

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the countrys soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic. The KF Bylis player was not named.League matches in Alba...

Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; Orange alert in four districts on day-2 of monsoon

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the South West Monsoon set in, while an Orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including the state capital where several low lying areas were waterlogged. Three n...

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus and thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus immediately. But in fact, Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020