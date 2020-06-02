Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally nearly 8 pc; m-cap jumps Rs 18,076 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:18 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally nearly 8 pc; m-cap jumps Rs 18,076 cr

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday closed nearly 8 per cent higher as promoter Uday Kotak will offload 2.83 per cent stake in the lender to comply with an RBI mandate. The RBI has mandated that Kotak reduce his personal holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 26 per cent. On the BSE, the stock closed with a gain of 7.52 per cent at Rs 1,343.20. During the day, it jumped 8.26 per cent to Rs 1,352.55. The stock rose 7.69 per cent to settle at Rs 1,344.45 on the NSE.

Led by the rally in the stock, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 18,076.2 crore to Rs 2,57,062.20 on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 566.76 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.73 crore on the NSE.

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak, who has had a long run-in with the Reserve Bank over his excess personal holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank, will be selling 2.83 per cent stake worth over Rs 6,800 crore in the lender on Tuesday. The stake sale would help bring down his stake in the country's fourth largest private sector lender to the RBI-mandated 26 per cent.

A source aware of the development told PTI that the stake dilution would be carried out through private placement by way of a block deal on June 2. "Uday Suresh Kotak will sell 56 million equity shares or 2.83 per cent of equity of bank through the block deal. After the dilution, his personal holding will come down to 26.1 per cent from 28.93 percent now," as per the term sheet.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says Trump's possible G7 invitation raises more questions than answers

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps proposal to invite Russia to an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year raised more questions than it provided answers, but that its diplomats would seek clarification fro...

KFC selects restaurant analytics solution from Manthan for its Canadian Business

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum Brands Inc., has selected restaurant analytics solution from Bengaluru-headquartered AI and analytics provider Manthan, for its Canadian business. Over the last number of years, KFC Canada has been making digital th...

Cyclone: Navy teams on stand-by in Mumbai

The Western Naval Command has put all its teams on alert and is ready to respond to cyclone Nisarga, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday. The cyclonic storm is likely to intensify and cross the coast of Maharashtra and south Gujarat on W...

Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers

A British shopping app is raising money to help hard-pressed garment workers in Bangladesh by selling off clothes ditched by global fashion brands as the coronavirus crisis decimated their sales. Under Mallzees Lost Stock initiative, boxes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020