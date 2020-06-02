Left Menu
Development News Edition

Easy start to a dream car: Unmatched offers for BMW and MINI cars to complement ease of ownership like never before

BMW India Financial Services has launched a new 'Easy Start' financial offer with a host of benefits that make it easier for customers to own a BMW or MINI of their choice.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:31 IST
Easy start to a dream car: Unmatched offers for BMW and MINI cars to complement ease of ownership like never before
BMW Financial Services. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India Financial Services has launched a new 'Easy Start' financial offer with a host of benefits that make it easier for customers to own a BMW or MINI of their choice. 'Easy Start' plan facilitates the purchase decision by bringing down the cost of ownership both in the starting period as well as in the long-term.

"The BMW Group has always stepped up to the needs of its customers. We understand their desires and are quick to offer the best solutions that bring them true joy. BMW India Financial Services has come up with a brand-new 'Easy Start' plan that potential customers will find hard to resist. The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time," said Kathrin Frauscher, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW India Financial Services. Unmatched benefits like lower monthly instalments over the first few years as compared to standard loans, low rate of interest, zero cost of part-payment or restructuring ensure that the initial cash outflow is low while there are more savings overall. In short, with the 'Easy Start' plan, our customers don't have to wait anymore to take home their dream BMW or MINI," added Frauscher.

An important feature of 'Easy Start' plan is upto 40 per cent lower equated monthly instalments for the first 2.5 years (than the standard offer). Combined with a provision of 0 per cent down-payment, this is extremely beneficial as customers' financial commitment remains very low for a significant period. Moreover, at any given point in time, the customers have absolute freedom to restructure the loan at zero charges as per their requirements and convenience. Depending on the cash outflow and improving business conditions, smaller EMIs can be chosen for a certain period followed by gradually increasing EMIs later. Further adding to the plan's attractiveness is the low rate of interest that differs depending on the model of choice. A special introductory 5.99 per cent rate of interest is being offered currently on the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series and the BMW X3.

BMW / MINI 360@, another successful product offered by BMW Group India, also offers low monthly payments, assured buy-back value and flexible end of term options supported by the dealerships. One of the biggest advantages for the customers here is the pre-decided and guaranteed buy-back value of their BMW or MINI which is immune to the market fluctuations or demand. This buy-back value is computed on the ex-showroom price of the car instead of the retail value, further leading to direct savings for the customers. Another lucrative offer comes in the shape of BMW Flexi Offer which presents a bouquet of options to choose from. While purchasing a new car, the customers can decide where they would like to park the maximum benefits. They can choose to avail greater benefits on rate of interest from BMW India Financial Services or on the range of service and maintenance packages.

BMW Service Inclusive, BMW Service Inclusive Plus and BMW Repair Inclusive are a range of transparent service packages that cover maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear. The packages can be upgraded or extended as per the customer's wish. All service work is carried out using original BMW parts and packages are transferrable to the next owner, thereby enhancing resale value. Customers can make use of the recently launched BMW / MINI Contactless Experience to discover and experience the world of BMW / MINI from the comfort of their home. It enables customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned cars, book vehicle service, make payments securely online and more, all with just a click of a button.

BMW Group India restarted operations on June 1, 2020 in accordance with government guidelines. Operations at corporate office in Gurugram and local production at Plant Chennai have commenced with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce. BMW Group India dealerships across the country have reopened accordingly. BMW Group India has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodelling of office, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing. Individual protective gear, hand sanitiser and regular health check-up for all employees have been provided. Standard operating procedures have been implemented to ensure periodic surface sanitisation of highest level in all working areas (offices, plant, showrooms and workshops).

BMW Group dealerships offer personalised service in a safe environment with complete peace of mind. Standards operating procedure have been implemented for ensuring sanitisation of all display cars in showrooms. New and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice. Vehicles are pre-sanitised before each delivery. Test drive vehicles are available at BMW Group dealerships. Test drives can also be booked online through BMW and MINI Contactless Experience. Vehicles are completely sanitised before each test drive. Additionally, hand sanitizers are placed in all test drive vehicles. Repairs and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers wearing personal protective gear at all times.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to take place tomorrow

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday.On Monday, the Union Cabinet approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Sma...

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag and Sameer for Arjuna awards

Indias top mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mens singles player Sameer Verma were on Tuesday recommended for the Arjuna award by the Badminton Association of India BAI. The world no. 10 Indian pair are curr...

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the ...

Lockdown's legal validity: Respond to PIL, Guj HC tells Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and state government to respond to a PIL which challenged the Constitutional validity of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by claiming it forced people under house arrest without any backing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020