PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:32 IST
Yamunanagar's famous timber market reopens after over 2 months

North India's major timber market in Yamunanagar district of Haryana has opened for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March to control coronavirus infection, traders said. More than 20 per cent of units resumed work on the first day of reopening on Monday, traders said, adding that they were following all the guidelines of the state government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first day of reopening also saw a drop in the price of poplar, the basic raw material for manufacturing plywood, to Rs 750-800 per quintal from its usual rate of Rs 900-950 per quintal. Around 350 to 400 trolleys arrived in market on Monday against about 800 to 900 trolleys that used to come in the market daily before the lockdown, traders said.

Traders also said that a chemical which is used in the manufacturing of plywood is not available as per the demand. President of Yamunanagar Timber market Association Shubham Rana advised farmers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and should bring poplar as per market demand so that they can get the appropriate rates of their produce.

