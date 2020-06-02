Left Menu
Development News Edition

QuaQua raises USD 1 mn from Anthill Ventures, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:47 IST
QuaQua raises USD 1 mn from Anthill Ventures, others

Hyderabad-based QuaQua, which claims to be the world's first immersive travel platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) from Anthill Ventures and other existing investors. QuaQua, founded in 2016, creates virtual reality-enabled content for the travel and tourism industry to delivering real travel experiences. This is its first round of institutional investment.

QuaQua integrates VR-enabled travel content, meta-information, community and bookings around the world for travel experiences. The fund will be used to enhance user experience and build an end-to-end AI-and content-driven travel platform apart from creating content for 125 additional tourist destinations within the country through effective storytelling and curating of information.

QuaQua claims over 25 lakh customers across 100 countries..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to take place tomorrow

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Wednesday.On Monday, the Union Cabinet approved the modalities for implementing Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support Micro, Sma...

BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag and Sameer for Arjuna awards

Indias top mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mens singles player Sameer Verma were on Tuesday recommended for the Arjuna award by the Badminton Association of India BAI. The world no. 10 Indian pair are curr...

Rugby-French Top 14 season abandoned, no champion named - French League

The French Top 14 season has been officially abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis and no champion will be named, the French rugby league LNR said on Tuesday.The LNR added that no club would be relegated and no team would be promoted from the ...

Lockdown's legal validity: Respond to PIL, Guj HC tells Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and state government to respond to a PIL which challenged the Constitutional validity of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by claiming it forced people under house arrest without any backing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020