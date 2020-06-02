QuaQua raises USD 1 mn from Anthill Ventures, others

Hyderabad-based QuaQua, which claims to be the world's first immersive travel platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) from Anthill Ventures and other existing investors. QuaQua, founded in 2016, creates virtual reality-enabled content for the travel and tourism industry to delivering real travel experiences. This is its first round of institutional investment.

QuaQua integrates VR-enabled travel content, meta-information, community and bookings around the world for travel experiences. The fund will be used to enhance user experience and build an end-to-end AI-and content-driven travel platform apart from creating content for 125 additional tourist destinations within the country through effective storytelling and curating of information.

QuaQua claims over 25 lakh customers across 100 countries..