Hummingbird Resources joins World Gold Council Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The World Go'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:56 IST
The World Gold Council has said African gold producer Hummingbird Resources has joined the council. As part of this, Hummingbird Resources has agreed to adopt and adhere to the responsible gold mining principles, the WGC said in a statement.

Hummingbird Resources is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in West Africa with a primary focus on gold. "Hummingbird Resources brings with them a wealth of experience and plays an important role in the production and exploration of gold across West Africa," Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of WGC, said.

Founded in 2005, Hummingbird listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2010 and currently has two operations, Yanfolila, a high grade, producing mine in south west Mali and Dugbe, a large undeveloped gold deposit in Liberia. "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Hummingbird and adopting the Responsible Gold Mining Principles underpin our commitment as a sustainable operator. I am looking forward to working with the WGC and its members to share best practice and to promote the long-term development of the gold industry," Hummingbird Resources Managing Director Daniel Betts said.

