Tyre maker Yokohama resumes operations at Haryana plant

Tyre maker Yokohama resumes operations at Haryana plantPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:30 IST
Tyre maker Yokohama India on Tuesday said it has resumed manufacturing operations at its Bahadurgarh factory in Haryana following relaxation of lockdown guidelines by the government. While production is being scheduled in phases, several security measures have been installed at the factory floors to ensure complete safety of the staff, the company said in a statement.
"Standard operating practices have also been fortified to facilitate smooth progress of production lines," it added. Besides, the company said its Yokohama Club Network (YCN) stores have also reopened across the country where government restrictions have been lifted.
The YCN is a specialized network based on Yokohama's global philosophy to provide world class tyre buying experience to costumers at the point of purchase..
