Daimler India launches new generation tractor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:18 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has launched its next generation heavy-duty BharatBenz tractor-trailer. The 5228TT model comes with the highest GCW available on a 4x2 tractor possible up to 54 tonnes, the company said in a statement.

The product provides the benefits of a tractor-trailer but with decreased total cost of ownership due to its unique axle configuration, it added. "Our new BharatBenz 52 tonner sets higher benchmarks for the tractor trailer segment with improved revenue, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The unique axle configuration allows it to carry loads far above competitors in the same grade," DICV Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Services Rajaram Krishnamurthy said.

The vehicle is equipped with a BS VI 280 HP engine fitted with a nine-speed gearbox and can clock a top speed of 80 km/h and has a fuel tank capacity of 455 litres..

