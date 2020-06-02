Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successful experience of NPC needs to be used to benefiting more MSMEs: Goyal

The CIM called for enhancing NPC’s revenue to the tune of Rs. 300 Crores by 2024 through the expansion of its Advisory & Capacity Building services to public and private sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:26 IST
Successful experience of NPC needs to be used to benefiting more MSMEs: Goyal
In order to bring in more synergy among the offices of Commerce & Industry Ministry, it was recommended that all these offices should be co-located in the same city. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Sh. Piyush Goyal today took an online review meeting of National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organization of DPIIT. Shri Som Parkash, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other Senior Officials of DPIIT were present in the meeting.

Shri Goyal acknowledged that National Productivity Council, an organization set up in 1958, has been rendering expert services in the areas of Consultancy and Capacity Building in the domains of Energy, Environment, Business process and Productivity improvement. He said that it can further leverage its strength and work more closely with Industry, SMEs and other organizations in the Government, Public as well as the Private Sector.

The Minister said that successful experience of NPC in implementing Lean Manufacturing in MSME sectors needs to be leveraged for expanding schemes to benefit more MSMEs. Similarly, the recent estimation study of plastic litter into riverine and marine eco-system needs to be expanded to other cities, with the objective of making India plastic-free. It was also decided that the current scheme of "Training and certification of competent persons for Boiler Certification" needs to be reviewed with an objective of bringing in more efficiency. The CIM called for enhancing NPC's revenue to the tune of Rs. 300 Crores by 2024 through the expansion of its Advisory & Capacity Building services to public and private sectors.

In order to bring in more synergy among the offices of Commerce & Industry Ministry, it was recommended that all these offices should be co-located in the same city. The Minister further desired that NPC should try to replicate the Delhi Police Model of Automated Transfer & Posting System, developed by NPC, for other Government Organizations, including Railways. He also emphasized that NPC could render its services to Indian Railways which is the largest government employer in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Brazil slashes budget to fight climate change as deforestation spikes

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, June 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Efforts to keep the Amazon rainforest standing and reduce Brazils planet-warming emissions are being hampered by budget cuts for the countrys environmental watchdog and its ma...

Hides that reveal: DNA helps scholars divine Dead Sea Scrolls

Genetic sampling of the Dead Sea Scrolls has tested understandings that the 2,000-year-old artefacts were the work of a fringe Jewish sect, and shed light on the drafting of scripture around the time of Christianitys birth.The research - wh...

Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome

Italian opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied social distancing rules on Tuesday to pack Romes central streets in an anti-government protest rally.With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest ...

WB Governor appoints Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state universities Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Dhankhar, in an official communication from Raj Bhavan on June 1, appointed Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020