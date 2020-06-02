Left Menu
Nine 'Shramik' special trains arrive in Howrah from southern, eastern parts of India

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least nine 'Shramik' special trains arrived in Howrah on Tuesday, bringing home thousands of migrant workers along with students and pilgrims from southern and western parts of India, an official said. Six trains terminated at Howrah, while the other three proceeded to north Bengal, the South Eastern Railway official said.

The West Bengal government made necessary arrangements for medical screening and other health protocols of passengers who alighted at Howrah. On a request from the state government, the South Eastern Railway has withdrawn stoppages of a special train running daily between Howrah and Ahmedabad at Panskura and Mecheda for ensuring proper screening of the deboarding passengers, the official said.

Under the Eastern Railway jurisdiction, 34 'Shramik' special trains arrived at Malda, while 16 reached Howrah till Monday, another official said. Five such trains originated from Howrah and Kolkata stations to different destinations, including Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Siwan till Monday, the Eastern Railway official said.

