Matata brand to foray into Indian market with audio, mobile accessories

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:06 IST
Premium audio and accessories brand Matata on Tuesday said it is foraying into the Indian market with a wide range of audio products and mobile accessories. The company has strategic R&D and manufacturing alliances in India and China, and in the coming months will launch as many as 30 products that offer best in class features, it said in a statement.

The products will be available across India from July and will be sold through leading online e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, among others, it added. "India is a splendid market with infinite potential. We are very excited to bring great products to Indian consumers looking for premium and class in the audio and accessories segment and we shall keep adding more revolutionary products to our product portfolio," Matata CEO Ajay Arora said.

Brand Matata derives its strength from its Hongkong-based parent company RIVO Electronics. Established in the year 2004, RIVO is a known name in the electronics, IT and mobile accessories segment with turnover of around USD 100 million.

