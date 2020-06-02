Goyal asks NPC to work closely with industry, SMEs and other govt organisations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked the National Productivity Council (NPC) to leverage its strength and work closely with industry, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other organisations in the government. He said this in an online review meeting of the NPC, an autonomous organisation of the DPIIT.

The minister said that successful experience of the NPC in implementing lean manufacturing in the MSME sector needs to be leveraged for expanding schemes to benefit more such units. It was also decided that the current scheme of training and certification of competent persons for boiler certification needs to be reviewed with an objective of bringing in more efficiency.

The minister called for enhancing the NPC's revenue of Rs 300 crore by 2024 through expansion of its advisory and capacity building services to public and private sectors. The Council "can further leverage its strength and work more closely with industry, SMEs and other organisations in the government, public as well as the private sector," he said.

The minister further desired that NPC should try to replicate the Delhi Police Model of Automated Transfer and Posting System, developed by NPC, for other government organisations, including railways. He said the NPC could render its services to the Indian Railways.

NPC was set up in 1958 and it has been rendering expert services in the areas of consultancy and capacity building in the domains of energy, environment, business process and productivity improvement..