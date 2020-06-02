Left Menu
Development News Edition

There will be some impact on profitability in short term due to coronavirus: HUL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:14 IST
There will be some impact on profitability in short term due to coronavirus: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic has imposed incremental operating costs on the business and there will be some impact on its profitability in the short term. In a regulatory filing, HUL, however, said it is difficult to assess the exact quantum of impact on its profitability at this stage.

"The integrity of our financial model remains intact. The company doesn't foresee any incremental risk with regards to its ability to service financial arrangements and recoverability of its assets including inventory and receivables," it added. In terms of business impact of the lockdown, HUL said it has severely impacted the FMCG market and the loss of livelihoods has taken a substantial toll on consumer demand.

Stating that it is closely observing the changes in demand patterns and consumer behaviours, HUL said, "We are seeing heightened consumer focus on health, hygiene, and nutritional needs. Our portfolio comprising of categories like skin cleansing, home and hygiene, nutrition, tea, coffee and foods is well positioned to cater to these consumer demand spaces." On the other hand, with mobility restrictions, lockdown of retail spaces and fear of loss of income, the impact on discretionary categories like hair care, skin care and colour cosmetics is more accentuated, it added. "While we are seeing some demand revival in these categories, the exact time which these categories will take to recover fully remains to be seen," it said.

HUL further said its out of home businesses comprising ice creams and foods solutions and consumer durables business of water have been most severely impacted by the lockdown. After suspension of operations due to the lockdown during initial days, HUL said it has ramped up production to 80-90 per cent of normative levels.

"All our factories and all of our warehouses, except one in Assam, are open with the requisite government permissions and adherence to highest safety standards," the filing said. On the future impact of the pandemic on its business operations, the company said it is difficult to assess at this point, as the situation is unravelling at a fast pace.

"Even though the current situation is volatile, we are confident about our ability to manage the crisis and come out of it in a strengthened position," it said..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

4 persons held for raping minor in Patna

Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly raping a minor from Nepal in Patna.According to the police, the other two accused are still at large and search is on for them.We have arrested four men for raping a 14-year old gi...

Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

The Odisha government on Tuesday sent back 11 migrant workers of Nagaland who were stranded here due to the lockdown, an official said. They were sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 other persons from Nagaland stranded in Chhattisgarh, he ...

Hope these first showers only bring joy, not drama: Vicky Kaushal as he shares picture of cloudy sky

Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected...

EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela

The Mexican governments financial crime department is investigating Libre Abordo, a Mexico-based firm that received millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude under an oil-for-food pact, in a probe coordinated with U.S. agencies, the departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020