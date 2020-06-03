Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACEIT, Visa announce $450,000 esports program

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 00:36 IST
FACEIT, Visa announce $450,000 esports program

FACEIT and Visa are launching a new esports program that will distribute $450,000 in the first three months for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 competitions in Russia, the partners announced Tuesday. The program, formed in partnership with Gazprombank, will offer a FACEIT debit card by Visa that can make purchases while also offering gamers exclusive access to tournaments in the FACEIT platform.

"We are very excited to launch the program with VISA and Gazprombank as our first partner in this world first collaboration," FACEIT co-founder and CEO Niccolo Maisto said in a statement. "This program is a great example of how brands can connect with our community and significantly contribute to the development of competitive ecosystems which is something that is hugely important for FACEIT." "We accepted the challenge of putting together a diverse, rich, exciting reward infrastructure that motivates players' to become better while putting real tangible prizes into their hands when they win tournaments," Visa Russia director of strategic partnerships and fintech Evgeniy Zelenyi added in a statement. "With CS:GO and Dota hitting a peak of 1.3M and 800K concurrent players, we are saying to the world: come compete with us and get prizes!"

FACEIT, the world's largest independent competitive gaming platform, first announced a partnership with Visa in November. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok has its Arab Spring moment as teen activism overtakes dance moves

Just a few months ago, 17-year-old Taylor Cassidy was spending hours flailing her arms in an attempt to pick up the latest dance move the Renegade.That all changed as Cassidy watched videos by Black Lives Matter BLM and eventually began cre...

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

#BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalate

The hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals, including TV channels and celebrities, posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice as street prote...

LGBT+ dating apps ditch ethnicity filters to fight racism amid U.S. protests

Gay dating apps are scrambling to remove ethnicity filters in a bid to tackle racism, as violent protests over the killing of a black man in police custody rocked the United States for a second week.Using the hashtag BlackLivesMatter, Grind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020